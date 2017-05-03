

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Straight Path Communications Inc. (STRP) said its board of directors has determined that a revised offer from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire 100 percent of the company's issued and outstanding shares for $135.96 per share constitutes a 'Superior Proposal' as defined in Straight Path's previously announced definitive agreement and plan of merger with AT&T Inc. (T) and Switchback Merger Sub Inc., dated as of April 9, 2017.



The revised offer reflects an enterprise value of approximately $2.3 billion and will be paid in Bidder stock in an all-stock transaction.



The Bidder previously submitted an unsolicited offer on April 24, 2017 to acquire 100 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of Straight Path for $104.64 per share, which has been superseded by the revised offer announced today.



Under the terms of the AT&T Merger Agreement, AT&T agreed to acquire Straight Path in an all-stock transaction in which Straight Path stockholders would receive $95.63 per share, reflecting an enterprise value of $1.6 billion, which would be paid using AT&T stock.



AT&T now has the option for the next three business days to negotiate a possible amendment of that agreement to match or exceed the bidder's offer.



