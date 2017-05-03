

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly in April, after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the statistical office STATEC showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-over-year in April, just above the 1.8 percent climb in March. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.4 percent annually in April and utility costs went up by 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in April, after 0.01 percent mere rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX