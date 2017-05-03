

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The much awaited announcement of the FOMC meeting will be the major focus of the day. The market might react to the latest reports on Consumer spending, ADP Employment report, as well as Mortgage application data. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are broadly in the red. Initial trends from U.S. Future Index suggest that Wall Street might Open in the red.



As of 7 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 19 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 16.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed modestly higher. The Dow climbed 36.43 points or 0.2 percent to 20,949.89, the Nasdaq inched up 3.76 points or 0.1 percent to 6,095.37 and the S&P 500 rose 2.84 points or 0.1 percent to 2,391.17.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's mortgage application for the week will be released at 7.00 am ET. In the prior week, the composite index was 2.7 percent.



ADP Employment report for April will be published at 8.15 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 170 thousand from 263 thousand a month ago.



Gallup U.S. Job Creation Index for April will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the index was at 37.



The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC meeting announcement will be at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.875 percent.



3-year, 10-year and 30-year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 8.30 am ET. Treasury Refunding Announcement for next two quarters will be at 8.30 am ET. PMI Services Index for April will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 52.3, while prior level was 52.8.



ISM non-manufacturing index for April will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 55.8, slightly up from 55.2 last month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. The crude oil inventories for the last week recorded a deficit of 3.6 million barrels while gasoline inventories were 3.4 million barrels.



In the corporate sector, Yum! Brands reported 23 percent decline in first quarter net income to $280 million from $364 million. On a per share basis, earnings were up 43 percent to $0.77 from $0.54 last year. While earnings excluding special items for the quarter were $0.65.



Total revenues were down 2 percent to $1.417 billion from $1.443 billion a year ago.



UPS (UPS) announced a definitive purchase agreement to acquire privately held Nightline Logistics Group, one of the leading express delivery and logistics companies in Ireland. The company said this acquisition will immediately position UPS as one of the top local shippers in Ireland. The terms of the agreement were not revealed.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for the Buddha's birthday, while Japanese financial markets remain shut for the rest of the week for the Golden Week holiday.



Chinese shares fell on concerns over a tighter regulatory environment. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 8.37 points or 0.27 percent at 3,135.35.



Australian shares extended losses from the previous session as banks tumbled on earnings concerns. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 58.10 points or 0.98 percent to 5,892.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 51.50 points or 0.86 percent lower at 5,919.90.



European shares are trading broadly lower. CAC 40 of France is declining 16.09 points or 0.30 percent. DAX of Germany is down 16.85 points or 0.13 percent. FTSE 100 of England is slipping 22.53 points or 0.31 percent. Bucking the trend, Swiss Market Index is climbing 7.39 points or 0.08 percent.



