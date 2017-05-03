

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (Q) announced its 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance is raised to $4.45 to $4.60, reflecting the benefit of incremental first-quarter share repurchases offset by the cost of incremental financings. Full-year 2017 guidance is reaffirmed for revenue of $8.00 billion to $8.10 billion and reaffirmed for adjusted EBITDA of $2.00 billion to $2.10 billion.



For the second quarter, QuintilesIMS expects revenue between $1.93 billion and $1.97 billion, adjusted EBITDA between $470 million and $490 million and adjusted earnings per share between $1.02 and $1.07.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX