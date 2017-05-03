Blockchain Technology Revolutionizing Automotive Industry - The Top 5 Insights - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Blockchain was conceptualized by Satoshi Nakamoto. Blockchains are a new data structure in which data is replicated at every node on the network to create permanence and resilience. There are 600+ digital currencies and 70+ digital assets built on platforms such as Ethereum and Counterparty. The Blockchain ecosystem includes exchanges, wallet providers, payment service providers, blockchain platform providers, consortiums such as R3 CEV.



Blockchain works on decentralized platforms. Transparency, elimination of third parties, cost reduction, micro-payments, cryptographic security, and immutability are the key benefits of blockchain solutions. Blockchain is expected to be one of the key pillars of digitization across various industrial verticals. The financial sector is the pioneer in exploring and adopting blockchain solutions for smart transactions. Healthcare, insurance, networking, and transportation are some of the other sectors focusing on blockchain.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the automotive key functional areas (such as smart manufacturing, supply chain logistics, retailing and leasing, mobility, connected living, and IoT) that can use blockchain technology. Blockchain will disrupt the automotive industry and will create growth opportunities, monetization avenues, and facilitate digital transformation.



This research study includes the following segments:



- Scope: The aim of this study is to research and analyze the implications of blockchain technology for the automotive industry. This study identifies various automotive key functional areas that can be leveraged using blockchain technology and their growth potential.

- Covered Automotive Key Functional Areas: Smart manufacturing, supply chain logistics, retailing and leasing, mobility, connected living, and IoT



Objectives of this Study:



- To provide an overview of the blockchain technology across various industry verticals

- To provide an in-depth analysis of the automotive key functional areas that can use blockchain technology

- To furnish a detailed analysis of the blockchain penetration rate for the automotive industry

- To identify the blockchain growth opportunities and companies to action pertaining to the automotive industry



Key Questions Answered:



- What are the various industries disrupted by blockchain technology?

- How does the blockchain technology revolutionize the automotive industry?

- What are the various use cases that blockchain technology can support in the automotive industry?

- Who are all the key participants involved and what is the future outlook for blockchain technology in the automotive industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



- Blockchain Technology in Automotive Industry - Top 5 Insights

- Insight 1 - Key Trends in Blockchain Technology

- Insight 2 - Blockchain Influencing and Challenging Factors

- Insight 3 - Automotive Ecosystem Participants' Initiatives on Blockchain

- Insight 4 - Automotive OEMs Spending on Blockchain Technology

- Insight 5 - Automotive Key Functional Areas and Blockchain Platforms

- Executive Summary - Comparison of 2016 and 2025



2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology



3. Definitions and Segmentation



- Blockchain - Definition and Properties

- Blockchain - Overview of Transaction Flow

- Common Blockchain Terminologies

- Types of Digital Currencies



4. Blockchain Usage Across Industries - Overview



- Types of Applications Based on Blockchain Technology

- Blockchain Technology and Disrupted Industry Verticals

- Blockchain Usage Across Industry Verticals

- Key Investment Areas in Blockchain Ecosystems

- Blockchain - Ecosystem Participants



5. Blockchain in Automotive Industry - Key Functional Areas Overview



- Blockchain Platforms for Smart Manufacturing

- Blockchain Platforms for Supply Chain Logistics

- Blockchain Platforms for Car Retailing and Leasing

- Blockchain Platforms for Connected Living and IoT

- Blockchain Platforms for Mobility Solution

- Blockchain Penetration - Automotive Key Functional Areas



6. Blockchain in Automotive Industry - Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action



- 5 Major Growth Opportunities in Automotive Industry

- Blockchain Startup - Disruptive Companies

- Strategic Imperatives of Blockchain for Automotive Industry



7. Blockchain - Platforms and Service Providers Profiling



- Bitcoin

- Ethereum

- Hyperledger (a Linux Foundation Collaborative Project)

- RSK Labs

- Consensus Systems/ConsenSys

- Project Provenance Ltd/Provenance

- Productive Edge LLC

- Reply

- Technology Companies Blockchain Platform - Overview



8. Conclusions and Future Outlook



- Key Conclusion

- Blockchain Technology in Automotive Industry - Future Outlook

- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

- Legal Disclaimer



9. Appendix



