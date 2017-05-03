

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro dropped against its key counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, as European shares fell amid political uncertainty after far-right candidate Marine Le Pen said that capital controls were an option to avoid a run on banks if France exits the EU.



In an interview with Reuters, the National Front candidate sent strong signals of ditching the euro and replace the EU single currency with the ancestor of the euro, the European Currency Unit or ECU.



'The euro has been a deadweight for prices, a deadweight for jobs, a deadweight for the competitiveness of our businesses and it would be much simpler to kick-start the economy without this common currency,' Le Pen said.



Le Pen and her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron will go head-to-head in a televised debate later today before Sunday's runoff vote.



Investor sentiment was also dampened after reports emerged that the U.K. could be facing a Brexit bill from the European Union of up to €100 billion.



The Federal Reserve's rate decision is due, with investors looking for clues about the world's largest economy and the monetary policy outlook.



Preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed that Eurozone economic growth rate remained stable in the first quarter.



GDP expanded 0.5 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the fourth quarter, and in line with expectations.



On an annual basis, GDP growth slowed marginally to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent in the preceding quarter.



Separate data from the same agency showed that Eurozone producer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected rate in March.



Industrial producer prices rose 3.9 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 4.5 percent climb in February. Economists had expected the inflation to slow to 4.2 percent.



The euro was higher against its major rivals in the Asian session, with the exception of the franc.



The euro dropped to 1.0907 against the greenback, from a 6-day high of 1.0937 hit at 8:00 pm ET. The next possible support for the euro-greenback pair is seen around the 1.07 region.



The 19-nation currency weakened to a 9-day low of 1.0792 against the Swiss franc, compared to Tuesday's closing value of 1.0840. Continuation of the euro's downtrend may lead it to a support around the 1.06 level.



The single currency was trading lower at 0.8440 against the pound, down from a high of 0.8476 hit at 2:15 am ET. The euro is seen finding support around the 0.83 area.



Survey results from IHS Markit showed that the UK construction sector growth improved unexpectedly in April, driven by increased civil engineering activity.



The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 53.1 in April from 52.2 in March.



The common currency, having advanced to 122.58 against the yen at 1:15 am ET, eased to 122.32 and held steady thereafter. On the downside, the euro may target 121.00 as the next support level.



The euro edged down to 1.4960 against the loonie, off its early 6-month high of 1.5010. If the euro extends fall, 1.47 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Looking ahead, ADP private sector payrolls data and ISM non-manufacturing composite index for April are set for release in the New York session.



At 2:00 pm ET, the Fed announces its decision on interest rates. Economists forecast the central bank to keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 1.00 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX