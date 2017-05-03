

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) released earnings for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $43.84 million, or $0.28 per share. This was higher than $29.22 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $606.26 million. This was up from $570.61 million last year.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $43.84 Mln. vs. $29.22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q1): $606.26 Mln vs. $570.61 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $610 - $650 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX