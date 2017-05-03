New facilities to service the fast growing Credo™ on Demand rental program

Today, Pelican BioThermal, the global name in cold chain, announces the opening of two new service centers in Belgium and Puerto Rico serving the global pharmaceuticals sector. The new facilities will serve as additional depots for the company's Credo™ on Demand rental program.

The new service centers in Belgium and Puerto Rico complement the existing and expanding portfolio of facilities and services available to customers globally, including a UK Service Center and Asia Service Center, both opened in 2016. Located at key hubs for both pharmaceutical manufacturing and transfer, the new locations will enable global Pelican BioThermal clients to receive and return the reusable Credo™ line of temperature controlled packaging.

"Over the last two years, we have opened several new service centers to better serve the needs of our clients," said David Williams, president of Pelican BioThermal. "Our team's flexibility and experience make the addition of new service centers a swift and efficient process. This process can be quickly duplicated and applied to future locations as new customer requirements arise."

The new facilities in Belgium and Puerto Rico will also be among an expanding number of worldwide service centers providing options for Pelican BioThermal's Credo on Demand program, including conditioning and end of rental drop-off. The rental service offers daily, monthly and other rental terms, including qualification reports and clean, freshly-refurbished shippers.

Visit http://pelicanbiothermal.com to learn more about the wide range of Pelican BioThermal products and global network of service centers.

Pelican BioThermal is a division of Pelican Products, Inc., which is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and consumer. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 21 countries, with 22 international sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com

About Pelican BioThermal

Pelican BioThermal LLC offers the widest range of temperature-controlled, thermally-protected packaging and service solutions to the global life sciences industry. The company's products ensure that delicate biological materials arrive intact and effective, despite exterior environments. Pelican BioThermal is dedicated to developing innovative products designed to fulfill the complex needs of the global life sciences industry. The company's customers benefit from its extensive expertise in ensuring that temperature stability is maintained throughout the distribution chain. The company also offers a complete portfolio of services and software to support end-to-end temperature-controlled packaging asset management. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli BioThermal Limited. For more information, visit http://www.pelicanbiothermal.com

All trademarks are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of Pelican Products, Inc., its subsidiaries and/or affiliates and others.

