LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 --Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO) ("Vitality Biopharma," "Vitality", or the "Company") a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals, and to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce and welcomes the appointments of Dr. Douglas A. Drossman and Dr. Mark Gerich as clinical advisors with expertise in gastroenterology and treatment of digestive disorders.

Douglas A. Drossman, M.D., is a founder and now President of the Rome Foundation, an independent nonprofit research organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with functional GI disorders. Dr. Drossman is an Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Psychiatry at the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine. He is a recognized expert in the diagnosis and treatment of narcotic bowel syndrome, a severe form of opiate-induced abdominal pain, having authored seminal publications describing this condition. Dr. Drossman established a program of research in functional GI disorders at UNC more than 25 years ago and has published more than 500 books, scientific articles, and abstracts. He received his MD from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 1970 and completed medical residencies at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and the New York University-Bellevue Medical Center.

Mark Gerich, M.D., currently serves as the Clinical Director of the University of Colorado Crohn's & Colitis Center and conducts clinical and translational research focused on the pathogenesis and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). He received his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and a dual MD/MBA degree from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Dr. Gerich received his internal medicine training at the University of California Davis Medical Center and completed his fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Colorado in 2011. After completing an advanced IBD fellowship at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Dr. Gerich joined the faculty in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the University of Colorado.

"We're very excited to work with Dr. Drossman and Dr. Gerich at this stage of our development, as we advance into clinical studies and towards applying cannabinoids for the treatment of a variety of gastrointestinal disorders," said Robert Brooke, Chief Executive Officer of Vitality Biopharma.

