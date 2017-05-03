VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation ("APC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APC) (FRANKFURT: 0E8), a biotechnology company focused on producing technologies to perfect the use of antibody drug conjugates for the treatment of various cancers, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. The website is now live at http://www.advancedproteome.com/.

Advanced Proteome's new website is the next step in the process of reinventing the Company as a leader in providing new age technology solutions to treat cancer through targeted therapies. With the recent change in leadership, Advanced Proteome plans to implement an aggressive growth strategy to develop and commercialize a proprietary technology that can streamline and standardize the process of producing antibody drug conjugates.

"Our new website is one of many steps we will take as a company to communicate our renewed vision in becoming a leader in the cancer therapeutics space, through the use of targeted therapies designed to eliminate cancer cells while sparing healthy cells," said Randal Chase, CEO of Advanced Proteome Therapeutics. "Our Chief Scientific Officer, Allen Krantz, is developing a leading technology that simplifies and standardizes the process of attaching a payload to antibodies for targeting cancer cells while avoiding normal healthy cells. With the launch of our new website we aim to make our company's value proposition for shareholders and prospective investors clear and concise."

About APC

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (APC) is developing a proprietary technology to directly target cancerous tumors and avoid destroying normal cells. This type of agent is capable of greater potency, higher specificity, and lower toxicity than other therapies that can also attack healthy cells. Advanced Proteome is working to streamline the process by which these agents are prepared, which to date, has been extremely cumbersome, limiting their potential.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategies, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial position, earnings, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, earnings or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:



Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation

Dr. Randal D. Chase

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 905-252-3629

http://www.advancedproteome.com



Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation

Babak Pedram

Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

Tel: 416-644-5081

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com