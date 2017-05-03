Global presence, data privacy and security, elastic computing power enable PROS modern commerce capabilities with dynamic pricing science

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce, has expanded its cloud footprint into two new Microsoft Azure Germany regions to support its multi-national modern commerce requirements. Microsoft Azure offers hyper-scale and flexibility as PROS requirements evolve, enabling the company to accommodate PROS customers in any Microsoft Azure region around the world. The company is now live in ten Azure regions, including four in North America, four across Europe and two in Asia Pacific.

Azure Germany is a first-of-its-kind offering in Europe, developed in response to customer needs. Customer data is stored at rest exclusively in Germany, and under strict customer data access and control measures via a unique data trustee model, provided by German law. The data trustee, T-Systems International GmbH, an independent German company and subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, restricts access to customer data by anyone other than the customer and their users. Azure Germany offers additional assurances for compliance with German data-handling regulations, and provides customers with new choices for how and where data is processed.

"Customers look to PROS to ensure the privacy and security of some of their most important commercial assets," said PROS Chief Technology Officer Rob Reiner. "It's why we've chosen Microsoft Azure as the preferred platform for our modern commerce solutions. Customers can be confident that the high reliability and operational excellence of Azure and its datacenters deliver a trustworthy experience. PROS long-term collaboration with Microsoft drives greater opportunities to co-sell, co-market and co-innovate, and mobilize greater awareness and adoption of our modern commerce solutions, powered by dynamic pricing science."

"Companies around the world look to us to provide the core infrastructure for their most complex operating environments, and Azure is helping customers accelerate their digital transformations in the cloud," said Garth Fort, General Manager, Partner Channel Marketing, Microsoft Corp. "We appreciate the opportunity to help PROS and help deliver on its vision for cloud computing."

ISO Certification

PROS has attained ISO/IEC 27001:13 certification, the industry's most prestigious standard for information security management. ISO certification provides customers with assurances that PROS has met the industry's most rigorous certification requirements for security in the cloud. The certification includes PROS cloud and SaaS subscription products, along with the associated business processes and systems used to develop, operate and support the PROS product portfolio.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PROS) is a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce by helping companies create personalized and frictionless buying experiences for their customers. Fueled by dynamic pricing science and machine learning, PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions. To learn more, visit pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of revenue and profit realization software to organizations generally, as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with revenue and profit realization software and its current expectations of the benefits of revenue and profit realization software for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization's revenue and profit realization needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results, and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of revenue and profit realization software such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

