Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market to Reach $13.42 Billion - By Application, Packaging Technology, End-User Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Apr 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Interposer and Fan-Out WLP Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The interposer and fan-out WLP market has entered the growth phase and is expected to be valued at USD 13.42 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 28.09% between 2016 and 2022. The major factors driving the growth of the market include rising trend of miniaturization of electronics devices; increasing demand for advanced architecture in smartphones, tablets, and gaming devices; and increased usage of advanced wafer level packaging technologies in MEMS and sensors.

The market for through-silicon vias (TSVs) is expected to grow at a high rate between 2016 and 2022. The major factors driving the growth of the interposer and fan-out WLP market for TSVs include high interconnect density and space efficiencies. Also, the compact structure of TSVs has led to the increase in its demand for use in various smart technologies, including wearable and connected devices.

The market for memory applications is expected to grow at a high rate between 2016 and 2022. The use of interposer and fan-out WLP is expected to provide a cost-effective solution and drive the wide-scale adoption of this technology in potential end products. The average number of stacked dice in memory modules is likely to grow with the increasing usage of interposers. Moreover, innovations in advanced data storage such as flash memory, hybrid memory cube, and so on are creating a demand for interposer and fan-out WLP to develop high-performing compact memory solutions. In addition, the advent of complex device designs has brought new challenges in interconnections such as need for higher I/O density and performance requirements, which are efficiently addressed by interposer and fan-out WLP.

Among all the major end-user industries, the consumer electronics industry accounted the largest share of the interposer and fan-out WLP market in 2015. The growth of the market for the consumer electronics is mainly driven by the increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other portable computing devices, which can be developed using advanced packaging to provide small form factors and improved performance at relatively lower cost.

Companies Mentioned



ASE Group ( Taiwan )

) Amkor Technology (U.S.)

Broadcom Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Stmicroelectronics NV ( Switzerland )

) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ( Taiwan )

) Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Toshiba Corp. ( Japan )

) United Microelectronics Corp. ( Taiwan )



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Market, By Packaging Technology



8 Market, By Application



9 Market, By End-User Industry



10 Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qs2q9t/interposer_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716