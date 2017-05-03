Dublin Pass Adds Value for Visitors With More Attractions and All-new Smartphone App

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Checking out the sights of Ireland's capital city Dublin is set to become more affordable and convenient with the introduction of new attractions and offers to the popular Dublin Pass sightseeing card (www.dublinpass.com) - and a newly-launched Dublin Pass app for smartphones.

The pass provides entry to more than 25 of Dublin's most popular attractions, sights and landmarks, allowing visitors to save money and time on their sightseeing in the city. For summer 2017, three newly-featured attractions will enable Dublin Pass customers to experience very different aspects of the city's heritage:

Dublin Castle

The heart of historic Dublin. Built in the early 13th century on the site of a Viking settlement, the castle served for centuries as the headquarters of English, and then British, administration in Ireland. Now a major government complex and tourist attraction, its highlights include part of the original Viking fortress and the magnificent State Apartments.

Normally priced at €7 per adult, entry and an audio tour are included with the Dublin Pass.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

An interactive experience in 20 themed galleries, exploring the history of Irish emigration around the world, from early times to the modern day. State-of-the-art immersive art technology tells the stories of 10 million journeys through video, images and sound.

Normally priced at €14 per adult, entry is included with the Dublin Pass.

The Irish Rock'n'Roll Museum Experience

Discover the story of the Irish music scene and its impact on the world at this working music venue and recording facility. Hear little-known tales of the iconic musicians who worked here, see exclusive memorabilia from U2, Thin Lizzy and others - and even rock out for yourself in the rehearsal rooms!

Normally priced at €16, entry is included with the Dublin Pass.

Another popular Dublin Pass attraction, the Jameson Distillery, Bow St., has recently re-opened following an €11 million refurbishment, once more enabling visitors to go behind the scenes at the famous whiskey distillery; while at the National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin Pass holders now gain free entry to temporary exhibitions.

The Dublin Pass adds even more value for visitors with a range of specially-negotiated discounts on tours and dining opportunities. New for summer 2017 are the 1916 Rebellion Walking Tour (20 per cent discount), which covers the story of the Easter Rising and Ireland's War of Independence; Lazy Bike Tours' guided electric bike tours of central Dublin (25 per cent discount); and Railtours Ireland First Class, a series of fully escorted tours to hotspots further afield, including Blarney Castle and the Giants' Causeway (15 per cent discount).

Coming soon; the Dublin Pass app!

Set to launch in May 2017 is the first Dublin Pass app for smartphones, containing a wealth of information to help visitors make the most of their time in the city. Including full details, directions and opening times for all included attractions, guides to different areas of Dublin, maps and useful information on currency, free wi-fi spots and public services, the Dublin Pass app will be free to download.

Using the Dublin Pass can mean making significant savings on the normal cost of sightseeing. For example, enjoying a hop-on/hop-off bus tour and taking in eight of the city's top experiences - the Guinness Storehouse, Dublin Zoo, Teelings Distillery, Croke Park Stadium, Malahide Castle, Dublinia, St Patrick's Cathedral and the Aviva Stadium - would normally cost €119.50. That's more than the price of a five-day Dublin Pass at €104, which also includes an airport coach transfer and many more attractions.

One-day and three-day passes are also available.

The Dublin Pass is run by The Leisure Pass Group, the world's most successful city pass operator, on behalf of Fáilte Ireland, the country's National Tourism Development Authority.