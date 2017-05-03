TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Great Lakes Graphite Inc. ("GLK" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GLK)(OTC PINK: GLKIF)(FRANKFURT: 8GL) today announces the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding by the Company with Shamokin Carbons ("Shamokin"), for the purpose of working jointly in a number of areas related to the graphite sector. Shamokin Carbons is a privately-owned, leading provider of carbon products with multiple locations in Pennsylvania.

Highlights

Great Lakes Graphite and Shamokin Carbons are working together in the following areas:

-- Development, manufacturing, sales and distribution of high purity micronized synthetic and micronized natural flake graphite products. -- Developing a production schedule to accommodate a ramp-up in the manufacture of micronized flake graphite at Shamokin's existing production operations. -- Collaborating with Great Lakes Graphite and Ashland Advanced Materials to prepare for high volume manufacture of ultra high purity micronized flake graphite material for use in battery anode market.

Great Lakes Graphite and Shamokin Carbons have executed a Memorandum of Understanding to define a partnership arrangement and a path for the two companies to move towards a more structured collaborative effort. The companies first began working together in 2016 on synthetic graphite product development, product qualifications and sales. Those joint efforts resulted in the sale of 400 tons of synthetic graphite in 2016.

Shamokin Carbons and Great Lakes Graphite have also been working together on micronized natural flake graphite, for product development, product qualifications and initial product sales. The first commercial sale from this product line was to a customer based in Western Europe in early 2017. The order consisted of 400 kilograms of high quality natural flake graphite, sourced from Brazil and micronized by Shamokin in the United States.

The partners are working to put the systems and infrastructure in place to smoothly accommodate an increase in the manufacture of micronized synthetic and high quality natural flake graphite sourced from Brazil, as Great Lakes Graphite ramps up sales efforts and production requirements.

Great Lakes Graphite and Shamokin Carbons have also agreed to collaborate with Ashland Advanced Materials, LLC to prepare for large volume manufacture of graphite battery anode material.

Senior Vice President of Sales Mike Coscia said, "Working with Shamokin Carbons made it possible for Great Lakes Graphite to start fulfilling customer orders in 2016 and ending the year having worked together to sell 400 tons of synthetic graphite. We are fortunate to be working with a partner that has great industry experience and who shares our absolute commitment to quality and customer service."

Great Lakes Graphite Chief Executive Officer Paul Gorman added, "Having such a high quality partner with operating, ISO9001-certified facilities located in the United States provides us additional flexibility and advantages in a number of different areas, from logistics to risk mitigation. Shamokin is a great partner for us. With facilities producing well in excess of 100,000 tons per year of carbon products we will work together to achieve higher volumes than we originally anticipated and at a faster pace than originally anticipated in our plans."

Don Rosini, President of Shamokin Carbons, said, "Shamokin Carbons has a long and proud history of serving customers with high quality carbon products. We are pleased to be working with Great Lakes Graphite and are excited about the opportunity that we all see ahead of us."

Great Lakes Graphite and Northfil Resources Mutually Terminate Matheson Ontario Facility Use Agreement

Today the Company further announces a mutual agreement with Northfil Resources Limited to conclude all contractual arrangements stated in the Facilities Use Agreement for the use and operation of the Matheson Micronization Facility, located in Matheson, Ontario, effective immediately. The Agreement, originally signed in May 2015, allowed GLK to refurbish and repurpose sections of the Matheson Facility, owned by Northfil with the intent of micronizing graphite concentrate. After careful consideration and extensive discussions with representatives of Northfil Resources Limited, the Company has agreed to immediately conclude operations at the Matheson Facility and alternatively, will focus on ramping up production operations at partner locations in the US.

