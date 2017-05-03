Researchers at the Netherlands' University of Twente have developed a material comprising thin, diamond-like photonic nanostructures which reflect a surprisingly wide range of colours of light, from all angles. This could make the material ideally suited for use as a back reflector for PV modules.

A back reflector is a mirror behind the solar cell that increases efficiency by reflecting light that was not absorbed, and leading it back into the solar cell. However, due to the shape of a solar panel, not all sunlight can be converted. What is needed is an omni directional reflectance mirror, that reflects light incident from all frequencies (colours) and from any angle.

So far two types of such a mirror exist - metallic and dielectric. The ...

