

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hillary Clinton says she would have won the presidential elections had it been held on October 27th, the day before FBI Director sent a report to Congress confirming that the former Secretary of State was 'extremely careless' in handling her email system.



In an interview with CNN at a Women for Women International event in New York, the failed Democratic presidential candidate blamed FBI, Wikileaks and Russian hackers for her defeat to Donald Trump in the November 8 election.



'I was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey's letter on October 28 and Russian Wikileaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off,' Clinton told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.



'If the election had been on October 27th, I'd be your president. And it wasn't, it was on October 28th and there was just a lot of funny business going on around that,' according to her.



Trump responded in his characteristic style in a series of late night tweets on Tuesday, saying that FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds.



The President further said the phony Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election, and that he just ran a great campaign.



In one of the worst bitterly fought US presidential elections in modern times, the New York business tycoon had stunned the world with a surprise win over his Democrat rival after political pundits and most opinion polls almost ruled out his chances to enter the White House.



Trump completed his 100th day in office, but with the lowest approval rating at that point of any president in polls since 1945.



