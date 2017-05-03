

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $165.6 million, or $0.76 per share. This was up from $114.1 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 271.2% to $2.45 billion. This was up from $0.66 billion last year.



Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $165.6 Mln. vs. $114.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 45.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.7% -Revenue (Q1): $2.45 Bln vs. $0.66 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 271.2%



