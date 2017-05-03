

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) reported earnings for first quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $605 million, or $0.65 per share. This was down from $632 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $8.72 billion. This was up from $7.48 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $605 Mln. vs. $632 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q1): $8.72 Bln vs. $7.48 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.6%



