Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, May 3
|For filings with the FCA include the annex
|For filings with issuer exclude the annex
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii
|Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Ltd
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|Increase in total voting rights of the company
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii
|Mattioli Woods plc
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|See section 9
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v
|28 April 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|3 May 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii
|5%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|Ordinary shares ISIN:
GB0033875286
|19,435,457
|19,435,457
|n/a
|n/a
|19,444,909
|n/a
|5.00%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|19,444,909
|5.00%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|n/a
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|n/a
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
|n/a
13. Additional information:
None
|14. Contact name:
|Sarah Thi
Investment Operations Manager
|15. Contact telephone number:
|0116 240 8706
|Note: Annex should only be submitted to the FCA not the issuer
|Annex: Notification of major interests in sharesxxii
|A: Identity of the persons or legal entity subject to the notification obligation
|Full name
(including legal form of legal entities)
|Mattioli Woods plc
|Contact address
(registered office for legal entities)
|MW House, 1 Penman Way, Grove Park, Enderby, Leicester LE19 1SY
|Phone number & email
|0116 240 8700 investments@mattioliwoods.com
|Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)
|-
|B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
|Full name
|Contact address
|Phone number & email
|Other useful information
(e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
|C: Additional information
|The shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfolios managed by those firms on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 388,815,419.
|For notes on how to complete form TR-1 please see the FCA website.