

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures recovered Wednesday morning, ahead of the government's U.S. inventories report.



The Energy Information Administration issues its weekly stockpiles report at 10:30 am ET.



In a key prelude, the American Petroleum Institute (API) yesterday reported a draw of 4.2 million barrels in United States crude oil inventories. The decline was bigger than expected, but stockpiles remain near record highs amid robust U.S. production.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 18 cents at $47.83, after slipping to its lowest since November.



The Federal Reserve's 2-day meeting culminates with its interest rate call at around 2 pm ET.



Analysts expect no change to the fed funds rate, even though policy makers have forecast 3 rate hikes in 2017.



