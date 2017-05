BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ADP Employment report for April will be published at 8.15 am ET Wednesday. Economists are looking for an addition of 170,000 jobs, compared to 263,000 jobs last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback held steady against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.0915 against the euro, 1.2923 against the pound, 112.15 against the yen, 0.9903 against the franc as of 8:10 am ET.



