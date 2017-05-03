Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison issues outlook on Abzena (ABZA) 03-May-2017 / 12:57 GMT/BST London, UK, 3 May 2017 *Edison issues outlook on Abzena (ABZA)* Abzena recently announced a placing of GBP25m gross (issuing 75.8m new shares at 33p) to expand its service offering, capacity and capabilities. Importantly, we expect this fund-raising to take Abzena to profitability, which will be a significant milestone for the company. We have increased our valuation to GBP132m (vs GBP105m), primarily due to the increase in forecast service revenues, improved gross margin and cash position. We have raised our rNPV to GBP132m (vs GBP105m) primarily due to the increase in forecast service revenues, improved gross margin and increase in cash. This has been slightly tempered as we have also increased the percentage of group admin costs relating to the service business to 90% (vs 70%). We have also rolled the model forward by three months and incorporated the estimated FY17 cash position of GBP4.1m and included the GBP23.9m net fund-raising cash. We maintain our assumptions around the Abzena inside clinical pipeline at this stage. We believe Abzena is well positioned following its fund-raising to grow its integrated service offering and, as its Abzena inside products move through the clinic and onto the market, we expect upside to our current estimates. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2]

