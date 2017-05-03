SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING), a holding company specialized in the acquisition of small to mid-sized companies with an emphasis on new technologies, today issues an update on current and future initiatives to maximize corporate value and increase shareholder communication.

SinglePoint recently enhanced its corporate website, www.SinglePoint.com, to provide investors a clear view of the company's endeavors and market value. SinglePoint.com is designed to increase shareholder value by driving more engagement for potential acquisitions and sales for the acquired companies. Investors can sign up for updates by visiting http://ir.singlepoint.com/email-alerts, and can access the latest research report on SinglePoint at LAdavisandassociates.com

Through online marketing and key partnerships, SinglePoint plans to execute its growth strategy to drive revenues through acquisitions and utilize inside sales efforts to maintain a low overhead.

Greg Lambrecht, SinglePoint CEO, states, "This is an exciting time for SinglePoint. We continue to increase value for our shareholders by focusing on acquisitions while strengthening inside sales and fund raising. We expect 2017 to be a great year for SinglePoint and look forward to providing additional updates on future acquisition targets, joint ventures, and new products."

SinglePoint also launched its cannabis brand subsidiary, www.SingleSeed.com, for the online sale of cannabis products to cannabis dispensaries. To increase its visibility, SingleSeed.com also provides a list of upcoming tradeshows it will attend and offers an interactive Cannabis Laws Map to serve as a hub of information on cannabis laws in each state. Leveraging key distribution agreements and a highly-integrated marketing plan, SingleSeed is expected to drive significant sales this year.

"The long-term vision is to build SingleSeed.com into a market-place for dispensaries to buy the products they need to do business," says Lambrecht. "SingleSeed will also provide consulting services to cannabis businesses who need help gaining traction and success in their strategies."

SinglePoint is currently in negotiations for more acquisition in the cannabis space, a market expected to reach $24.5 billion by the year 2025. The company recently funded Convectium, the developer of a unique oil filling machine and a leader in the cannabis market space. Convectium sells a line of products on its website, www.Convectium.com, and sells its industry leading machines at 710shark.com. The machine will soon be available on SingleSeed.com as well.

"We are pleased to provide these updates to our shareholders, and look forward to announcing progress on additional initiatives such as acquisitions, development of mobile applications, and additional payment processing options," says Lambrecht. "We have built a foundation of growth for 2017 and look forward to watching it take root."

Previously Greg Lambrecht, as the founder and largest shareholder, took PCI, a distribution company to the NASDAQ on a $10,000,000 IPO. His distribution experience is a major competitive advantage to place the company's products in stores throughout the nation.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

For more information visit www.SinglePoint.com or www.SingleSeed.com

