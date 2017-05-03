FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Eye On Media Network, Inc. (OTC PINK: EOMN), a South Florida-based digital (IPTV) television production and distribution company, announces a partnership with Florida Atlantic University (FAU Pine Jog) to launch Planet 411. Planet 411 is a 24/7, personalized online digital media and broadcasting channel customized to highlight the nation's environmental challenges.

"FAU will be the gateway to launch additional channels with universities, nonprofit organizations, school systems, community groups, and municipalities," said Jack Namer, CEO of EOMN. "The 'Powered by BUNJI' Platform is the cornerstone of Eye On Media Network's OTT/IPTV network and distribution and will play a large part in the introduction of Planet 411."

With a universe of over 4,000 colleges and universities, EOMN's target is to secure just 1% of the college market in the first year, which is projected at over $1,750,000 in revenue. With the inclusion of other community groups, schools and other individuals or companies that want to have their own channel, actual revenue could be 3 to 4 times that in the first year.

"BUNJI will be the rebranding name of EOMN, and 'Powered by BUNJI' will be the industry leader for content distribution," Namer said.

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY: Florida Atlantic University engages in research, education, and the development of engineered solutions to benefit the natural world. South Florida is an environmental "ground zero" destined for catastrophic effects if allowed to continue on its current path of development. FAU is proud to be one of the largest schools in Florida and around the country, with over 30,000 students attending from all parts of the world.

ABOUT PLANET 411: "Sea level rise, climate change, poor water and air quality, increasing solid waste, the loss of habitat, destruction of the Everglades, toxic algal blooms, coastal degradation, and reef breakdown are just some of the challenges we're facing," said Ray Coleman, Executive Director of FAU Pine Jog. "The list continues to grow as an ever increasing population jams into an already crowded land mass." Forbes magazine recently identified America's fastest growing cities for 2017, and eight of the top 15 cities are in Florida, underscoring Florida census data that about 1,000 people per day move to the Sunshine State. Planet 411 will expose and explain these life-threatening issues when it goes live on June 1, 2017.

WHY "PLANET 411": Research underscores the steady trend: Internet TV viewing, particularly among young people, is dramatically rising, dealing a blow to cable and broadcast. With the backing of Eye On Media Network, Inc., a publicly traded company with access to more than 180 million households, FAU and our national partners will have a fluid platform on which to share the realities of the status of our natural world.

Planet 411 organizers are currently recruiting national content partners consisting of nonprofit organizations, universities, school systems, community groups and municipalities.

CONTACT:

Stephen Gaskill

202.257.9298

PR@eyeonmedianetwork.com



