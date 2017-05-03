MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- IDG's CIO today announced John Muir Health as a recipient of the 2017 CIO 100. The 30th annual award program recognizes organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of operational and strategic excellence in information technology (IT). Jon Russell, CIO of John Muir Health, and his team worked to implement a comprehensive and self-healing security program to prevent, detect, and respond to security threats throughout the organization's network.

"Technology innovation and business value have always been at the heart of our CIO 100 awards, which honor the IT organizations thriving on the front lines of the digital revolution," said Maryfran Johnson, Editor in Chief, CIO Events. "This year's winning companies are outstanding examples of how IT leadership, business collaboration and customer engagement are shaping the future."

According to industry data, over the past two years nearly 90 percent of healthcare organizations have been breached, totaling $6.2 billion in damages. In an effort to combat against attacks and to protect the lives and information of patients and providers within its system, Jon Russell and his team enlisted the help of data center and cloud security company, vArmour. As part of the larger security effort, the team deployed vArmour's DSS Distributed Security System to provide greater visibility and control of individual workloads across network, cloud, and affiliated organizations. Once deployed, vArmour's software-based application segmentation helped John Muir Health to not only establish the baseline traffic in their data center, medical device and desktop network segments, but also take action, create and automate policy going forward.

"At John Muir Health, our top priority is providing safe, high-quality patient care. As a result, we choose to partner with innovative technology companies that will allow us to focus on what matters most -- ensuring that the lives and data of our patients are always protected," said Jon Russell, CIO of John Muir Health. "With the help of strategic companies like vArmour, we've been able to improve our overall security approach for regulatory and compliance requirements such as HIPAA. Being recognized as a 2017 CIO 100 honoree is a true testament to the success of our team's integrated security initiative."

"Jon Russell and his team at John Muir Health understand that securing today's enterprise requires an approach for the dynamic nature of computing, and unlike our competition, vArmour's cloud-native solution was developed with the needs of today and the future in mind," said Tim Eades, CEO at vArmour. "We value our partnership with John Muir Health as they implement our solution to secure patient and provider data and enhance patient care in the multi-cloud era, not conceivable with alternative appliance or perimeter methods."

