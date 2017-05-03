SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - IZON Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: CADY), a leader in cloud based content, media and technology services, golf courses, golfers and small/medium sized businesses is pleased to announce a the newest version of their cloud based platform for the IZON Network, encompassing many new features to benefit both the golf course and the golfer.

"We are very excited to introduce the most significant update to the platform in the history of the IZON Network," said Brad Nightingale, CEO of Digital Caddies. "By implementing the new updates, golf courses will have the opportunity to save and make money like never before. Each new feature provides very specific value propositions to both the golf course and the golfer."

Some of the key new features include an enhanced user interface for the golfer that provides a better user experience, online scoring, enhanced email capture for integration into golf course marketing platforms and beverage cart tracking and ordering. The update is available now to all existing and new customers.

Brad Nightingale went on to say, "We strive to be the technology leader in our industry and with this update, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to ongoing innovation and changing the way golf courses and golfers think about the tremendous value our technology can bring to each of them."

About IZON Technologies

IZON Technologies provides cloud based technology solutions that benefit golf courses, golfers, and advertisers. Our proprietary platform, IZON Network, gives golf courses the tools they need to manage their facility, generate more revenue and save money. Once a course is installed with the IZON Network, golfers enjoy a variety of useful applications and services, including GPS-based course navigation and aerial fairway and green views with accurate yardages to landmarks. As the network evolves, golfers will be provided many new features, content and media that will enhance the golfing experience. All this interactive content keeps golfers continually engaged while they play golf, providing advertisers the opportunity to interact with people in ways that have not been possible before.

IZON Technologies is committed to ongoing innovation for the IZON Network that will deliver valuable content to golfers, enhance golf course operations and allow marketers to reach a highly sought-after and lucrative demographic.

