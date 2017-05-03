Innovative European smart building project delivers greater energy efficiency and lowers operating costs

Cimberio S.p.A, a worldwide leader in the production of valves for plumbing systems, heating and air conditioning, as well as gas and water distribution networks, has selected mnubo, the leading Internet of Things (IoT) Data Analytics company, to provide actionable insights and advanced IoT analytics for the SMARTCIM system an integrated solution for the monitoring and regulation of thermal plants which distribute heating and cooling in new and existing buildings.

Cimberio is spearheading this innovative project with an investment from the European Commission and the Horizon 2020 program. Through this partnership, mnubo will provide its SmartObjects solution a purpose-built Big Data analytics platform, Artificial Intelligence algorithms and IIoT expertise to enable real-time analysis, anomaly detection and preventive maintenance use cases; these insights will help plants cut energy management costs and reduce harmful emissions.

There is an ongoing effort to collectively reduce energy consumptions and CO 2 emissions, with already-standing buildings accounting for nearly 50% of worldwide energy usage. Retrofitting these buildings with the SMARTCIM system powered by mnubo's IoT insights will result in significant efficiencies and furthermore, provide an unparalleled amount of information and insights for real-time decision making.

"mnubo's IIoT analytics solution is a unique, turnkey platform that has proven to rapidly accelerate our time-to-value and gain meaningful insights on the system's consumption and usage," said Robert Cimberio, CEO of Cimbero. "Their world-class IoT experts, AI knowledge and IoT data scientists give us access to customizable analytics; and their solution can scale exponentially catalyzing Cimberio's growth."

"We are delighted to work with such a talented team at Cimberio. Their SMARTCIM system is at the forefront of the energy management sector and their innovative solution enables retrofit of existing buildings with minimal disruption," stated Frederic Bastien, CEO of mnubo. "This partnership is a great example of how the combination of energy experts and IoT machine learning experts can transform traditional markets, and deliver far-reaching impacts on the future of smart buildings, notably in Europe."

About Cimberio

Cav. Uff. Giacomo Cimberio S.p.A, an Italian-based company, is a worldwide leader in the production of valves for plumbing systems, heating and cooling and gas and water distribution networks. Cimberio employs 190 people, with 6 foreign subsidiaries distributing products in 77 countries. The first of its kind, SMARTCIM is an integrated system that monitors and regulates consumption of heat and cool air in medium and large buildings. More at http://www.cimberio.it/

About mnubo

mnubo is an Internet of Things (IoT) company, providing data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions to connected product manufacturers and service providers. mnubo extracts business value from IoT data by delivering a SaaS solution with out-of-the-box IoT insights and advanced IoT data science. More at www.mnubo.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170503005145/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

mnubo

Jennifer Sewell

marketing@mnubo.com