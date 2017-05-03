In-Memory Analytics Market to Reach $3.85 Billion by 2022 - Digital Transformation Using Real-time Analytics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Apr 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The in-memory analytics market is expected to grow from USD 1.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.85 Billion by 2022, at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 25.1% during the forecast period. Factors, such as digital transformation using real-time analytics, technological advancements in computing power, and growing trend of self-service Business Intelligence (BI) tools are expected to drive the market growth.

The report provides detailed insights into the global in-memory analytics market, which is segmented by component, application, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region. In the component segment, the in-memory analytics software is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Among applications, risk management and fraud detection is expected to continue to its dominance during the forecast period. The use of in-memory analytics is increasing among businesses to enhance their risk intelligence capabilities and proactively avoid major operational & financial risks. The on-premises deployment model has exhibited a higher adoption, compared to the cloud deployment model. The need to protect sensitive business data has fostered the adoption of on-premises solutions. However, the cloud deployment model would grow at higher a CAGR owing to improving scalability and security with cloud-based in-memory analytics solutions.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment constitutes the largest market share and is expected to continue to lead the market by 2022. The need to generate insights from the data gathered from financial transactions and customer feedback & to develop better business models would foster the demand in this vertical. The retail and eCommerce segment in expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing prevalence of in-memory analytics to build effective sales and marketing campaigns with proper risk assessment as per the emerging market trends. Large enterprises dominate the market in terms of revenue generation with widespread adoption of in-memory analytics for various applications, such as risk management & fraud detection, supply chain optimizations and predictive asset management. However, SMBs are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR owing to easy availability and scalability with cloud-based deployments.

