Digital Media Industry Continues to Evolve as Companies Target Personalized Online Broadcasting Experiences

Digital media companies and major broadcasters target acquiring new consumers regardless of current platforms as social and digital productions is becoming the next big thing while personalizing online digital media for a global audience. Digital media and broadcast companies with recent developments or upcoming events in the market include: Eye On Media Network, Inc. (OTC: EOMN), Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV).

Eye On Media Network, Inc.(OTC: EOMN), a South Florida-based digital (IPTV) television production and distribution company, announces a partnership with Florida Atlantic University (FAU Pine Jog) to launch Planet 411. Planet 411 is a 24/7, personalized online digital media and broadcasting channel customized to highlight the nation's environmental challenges. Read this and more news for EOMN at:http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/eomn.html

"FAU will be the gateway to launch additional channels with universities, nonprofit organizations, school systems, community groups, and municipalities," said Jack Namer, CEO of EOMN. "The 'Powered by BUNJI' platform is the cornerstone of Eye On Media Network's OTT/IPTV network and distribution and will play a large part in the introduction of Planet 411."

With a universe of over 4,000 colleges and universities, EOMN's target is to secure just 1% of the college market in the first year, which is projected at over $1,750,000 in revenue. With the inclusion of other community groups, schools and other individuals or companies that want to have their own channel, actual revenue could be 3 to 4 times that in the first year.

In other industry related developments and happenings in the market:

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.(NASDAQ: NXST) announced last month that plans were underway to bring the strategy for BiteSizeTV in alignment with the Company's organization-wide commitment to local programming and content production. As a result, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. and FOX Television Stations, Inc. will end Hollywood Today LIVE!, a one-hour, nationally syndicated daily entertainment news and talk variety show produced by BiteSizeTV.

Tribune Media Company(NYSE: TRCO) announced it will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017, before the market opens onWednesday, May 10, 2017. The Company will conduct a conference call at8:30 a.m. ET, following the release of its earnings announcement. A live audio webcast of the call will be available here and on the Investor Relations homepage of Tribune Media's website athttp://www.tribunemedia.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing888-317-6003(domestic) or412-317-6061(international). The confirmation code is 2831845.

Comcast Corporation(NASDAQ: CMCSA) last week issued the following statement after the conclusion of the quiet period associated with the FCC's Broadcast Incentive Auction: "We are very pleased with the outcome of the FCC's Broadcast Incentive Auction. In the Reverse auction, NBC sold spectrum at attractive prices in New York (NBC - WNBC), Philadelphia (Telemundo - WWSI), and Chicago (Telemundo - WSNS) and will receive total proceeds of $481.6 million. Additionally, with the purchase of $1.7 billion of spectrum that covers 88 percent of our footprint and most of the footprint of each of our top 25 markets, Comcast made a strategically compelling investment at historically low prices. We have no current plans for the acquired spectrum and note that the spectrum will not be cleared by the FCC and available for use for several years. The launch and growth of our Xfinity Mobile product is not dependent on this purchased spectrum."

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.(NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment and e-commerce company, announced that it will release its first quarter 2017 financial results after market hours on thisThursday, May 4, 2017. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day to discuss the company's financial performance at5:00 p.m. ET(2:00 p.m. PT). The teleconference will be available via live webcast. All interested parties should visit the 'Events & Webcasts' section of the company's website athttp://www.investors.livenationentertainment.comto register for the webcast. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be under the same link.

