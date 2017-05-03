Transfer Passengers of Turkish Airlines now will have the Great Opportunity to Discover Istanbul, the Seamless Hub of the Global Carrier by its Newly Announced Service; The "Stopover"

ISTANBUL, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Turkish Airlines, the carrier that flies to more countriesin the world than any other airline, now offers its "Stopover" service for its transfer passengers, departing from Pakistan to arrive to the U.S., Schengen Countries, U.K., Ireland, and having more than 20 hours connecting time.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161202/445171LOGO )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/507425/Turkish_Airlines.jpg )



Stopover offers those passengers a complimentary accommodation and a great opportunity to discover the unique beauties of Istanbul during their connecting time.

This new service - that set Pakistan as pilot region for the initial phase - will enable the transfer passengers that depart from Pakistan to arrive to the U.S., Schengen Countries, U.K., Ireland, and also have more than 20 hours connecting time, to stop over in Istanbul with an accommodation cheque prepared by Turkish Airlines' authorized staff after completing the flight booking process of the passenger. This cheque will enable the economy class passengers to stay 1 night at a 4-star hotel; and also the business class passengers to stay 2 nights at a 5-star hotel in Sultanahmet and Taksim, generally described as the central points of Istanbul.

Moreover, within the scope of this project, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Republic of Turkey has began to offer a complimentary 7-day transit visa to Pakistani passengers who will travel with Turkish Airlines from Pakistan to the U.S., Schengen Countries, U.K., and Ireland.

Turkish Airlines, Inc.

Media Relations

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines is a 4-star airline today with a fleet of 337(passenger and cargo)aircraft flying to 299destinations worldwide with 250international and 49 domestic. According to the 2016 Skytrax survey, Turkish Airlines was chosen as "Europe's Best Airline" for the sixth and "Best Airline in Southern Europe" for the eighth consecutive time. Having won in 2010 the world's "Best Economy Catering Service", in 2013 and also in 2014 the world's "Best Business Catering Service", and "Best Business Class Lounge Dining", "Best Business Airline Lounge" awards in last year's survey, Turkish Airlines was awarded again the world's "Best Business Class Dining Lounge" and "Best Business Class On-Board Catering" prizes in this year's survey. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official websitehttp://www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Linkedin, andInstagram.

About Star Alliance:

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognized by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax. The member airlines are: Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Avianca Brasil, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Portugal, Turkish Airlines, THAI and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 18,450 daily flights to 1,300 airports in 190 countries.

Turkish Airlines Inc.

Office of Media Relations

General Management Building

34149, Yesilköy-Istanbul

Tel: +90(212)-463-63-63-11153 / 11173

Fax: +90(212)-465-20-78

press@thy.com

