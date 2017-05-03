Rhenman & Partners Continues its Strategic Expansion

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Susanna Urdmark recruited as Portfolio Manager

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management is continuing to expand and has now tied another key person to its Healthcare Team. Susanna Urdmark becomes a new Portfolio Manager for the Healthcare fund Rhenman Healthcare Equity L/S, together with Henrik Rhenman.

Susanna Urdmark has extensive experience from both the stock market and the life science sector. Most recently, she was at the Stockholm-based pharmaceutical company Bluefish Pharmaceuticals, where she has been a CFO and a senior management member since 2007. Prior to that, she worked as a portfolio manager at Handelsbanken Asset Management, as well as a sector analyst at Handelsbanken Capital Markets and Carnegie.

Rhenman Healthcare Equity L/S, focusing on listed companies in Pharmaceuticals, Medical Technology, Biotechnology and Services, showed strong fund performance in the first quarter of 2017 that far exceeded most indices and funds that the fund is sometimes compared to. For example, MSCI Healthcare increased by 6% in EUR, compared with the fund's value increase of 22%. Since the fund was launched in June 2009, the average annual net return is +22%.

"The continued expansion and globalization of the Healthcare sector puts increasing demands on the Investment Team. The fund will also be given more opportunities to take short positions when the sector has reached a more normalized valuation level in the future. This also increases the requirements of the organization. The recruitment of Susanna is therefore strategic in several respects, and it is especially enjoyable to welcome a person whose successful career I have been following for a long time", commented CIO/Portfolio Manager Henrik Rhenman.

About Rhenman & Partners

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management, founded in 2008, is a Stockholm-based investment manager focusing on two niche funds: Rhenman Healthcare Equity L/S, founded in 2009, and Rhenman Global Opportunities L/S, founded in 2016. Assets under management amount to approximately 5 billion SEK. Investment Teams of both Funds are in their investment processes supported by renowned Advisory Boards, including professors and experts with many years of market experience and extensive networks around the world.

