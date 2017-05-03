Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the additional member ID FORU for ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. as of May 4, 2017. The additional MPID FORU will be terminated in all equity markets on Nasdaq Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki. ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. 's remaining MPIDs, FOR, FORL will remain unchanged.



Member: ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. Terminated ID: FORU Terminated as of: May 4, 2017



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 207 065 8000.



Nasdaq Helsinki



Henning Kruse Julian Butterworth Managing Director Head of European Sales