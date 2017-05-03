The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 5 May 2017.



ISIN: DK0010311471 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sydbank ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 72,240,199 shares (DKK 722,401,990) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,879,025 shares (DKK 18,790,250) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 70,361,174 shares (DKK 703,611,740) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SYDB ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3366 ----------------------------------------------------------



