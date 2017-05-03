ArcelorMittal S.A. / ArcelorMittal announces the publication of First Quarter 2017 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figure . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

3 May 2017 - ArcelorMittal has today announced the publication of first quarter 2017 Ebitda sell-side analysts' consensus figure.

The consensus figures are based on analysts' estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus).

To arrive at the consensus figure below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of between 25-30 brokers.

The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

EBITDA consensus estimates

Period Number of sell-side analysts participation EBITDA consensus average $ million 1Q 2017 20 $2,026

The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are included in the group consensus outlined above are the following:

ABN Amro - Philip Ngotho

Banco Sabadell - Francisco José Rodríguez Sánchez

Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Jason Fairclough

Barclays Bank - Vladimir Sergievskiy

Berenberg - Alessandro Abate

Citi - Ephrem Ravi

Clarkson Platou Securities - Lee McMillan

Commerzbank - Ingo-Martin Schachel

Credit Suisse - Michael Shillaker

Degroof Petercam - Frank Claassen

Deutsche Bank - Bastian Synagowitz

Exane - Luc Pez

Goldman Sachs - Eugene King

Grupo Santander - Robert Jackson

GVC Gaesco Beka - Iñigo Recio Pascual

JP Morgan - Roger Bell

Macquarie - Patrick Morton

Morgan Stanley - Alain Gabriel

RBC Capital Markets - Ioannis Masvoulas

Société Générale - Christian Georges

The consensus estimate is based on estimates, forecasts and predictions made by third party financial analysts. It is not prepared based on information provided or checked by ArcelorMittal and can only be seen as a consensus view on ArcelorMittal's results from an outside perspective. ArcelorMittal has not provided input on these forecasts, except by referring to past publicly disclosed information. ArcelorMittal does not accept any responsibility for the quality or accuracy of any individual forecast or estimate. This web page may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by ArcelorMittal or third parties. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between ArcelorMittal's actual future results, financial situation, development or performance, and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in ArcelorMittal's periodic reports available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ (http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/)

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 19 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2016, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $56.8 billion and crude steel production of 90.8 million tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 55.2 million tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).



