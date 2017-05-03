

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG's (CRZBY.PK) annual General Meeting resolved on external auditor and election of new member to the Supervisory Board. Commerzbank will sustainably increase its profitability by the end of 2020.



The shareholders voted on the proposal to elect Dr.Tobias Guldimann as a new member to the Supervisory Board. Furthermore, the shareholders elected a new external auditor. The Supervisory Board is proposing that Ernst & Young be elected as external auditor for the financial year 2018.



Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank, said,'The environment remains challenging which is why implementing our strategy is so important. We are fundamentally realigning the Bank. In 2020 Commerzbank will be simpler,faster, and better.'



Zielke explained that bBoth 2017 and 2018 will be years of transformation. new strategy is aimed at achieving the Bank's sustainable profitability. Therefore the bank will has to invest more than 1 billion euros in restructuring stemming from the reinvestment of earnings-the challenging environment makes this necessary.



The implementation of the strategy is on track. Zielke said: 'We had a good start into the year and achieved a decent result. We continue to grow strongly in the Private and Small Business Customers segment and have won more than 150,000 new customers in the first three months of the year. In the Corporate Clients segment we launched a 6 billion euros loan initiative for German SMEs.'



Zielke noted that commerzbank will sustainably increase its profitability by the end of 2020. As part of its 'Commerzbank 4.0' strategy it will consistently focus on its core businesses, digitalise 80 per cent of relevant processes thereby achieving significant efficiency gains. The Bank's business is divided into two key client segments: Private and Small Business Customers as well as Corporate Clients.



In the Private and Small Business Customers segment, the Bank intends to win 2 million new net customers in Germany by 2020. It remains committed to its dense branch network. In Corporate Clients , the Bank is combining the strengths of its Mittelstandsbank (SME) franchise leveraging its capital markets expertise. The objective is to acquire 10,000 new corporate clients by the end of 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX