Global SIP Enabled IP PBX Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts 2017-2023: An Approach That Enables Organizations to Drive Changes in Their Business Models and Ecosystems - Research and Markets

Worldwide SIP enabled IP PBX markets are poised to achieve unprecedented growth as enterprise communications systems are upgraded to manage quantum increases in data traffic and conveged digital communications capabilities.

The SIP based voice equipment and services market PBX phone systems, voice over IP gateways, UC applications and IP phones markets at $14.15 billion in 2016 are anticipated to grow strongly in the cloud computing segment to reach $59 billion by 2023. The complete report provides a comprehensive analysis of SIP Based IP PBXes in different categories, illustrating the diversity of software communications market segments. A complete analysis is done, looking at numbers of procedures and doing penetration analysis.

Many companies are using digital technology to create market disruption. Amazon, Uber, Google, IBM, and Microsoft represent companies using effective disruptive strategic positioning. As entire industries shift to the digital world, once buoyant companies are threatened with disappearing. SIP is a significant aspect of telecommunications applications server disruptive technology, it is enough to look at Avaya and the bankruptcy to see there is a shift to cloud SIP solutions.

Apps and wireless smart phones drive huge increases in data traffic causing a bottleneck in the enterprise data center, creating the need to migrate workload off the enterprise PBX server to the SIP enabled IP PBX cloud data center.

Smart SIP Based IP PBX systems have come full circle from the times when enterprise hardware was less expensive than AT&T supplying each phone on the desk of every business.

Now the cloud computing is ubiquitous and less expensive than enterprise server technology. IP PBX is far less expensive than owning your own servers and has been for a long time.



Key Topics Covered:



SIP Based IP PBX Executive Summary



SIP Based IP PBX Market Driving Forces



A Digital Transformation: An Approach That Enables Organizations to Drive Changes in Their Business Models and Ecosystems



SIP PBX Market Shares



SIP PBX Forecast



1. SIP Based IP PBX: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Software Based IP PBX

1.2 SIP-PBX Deployment

1.3 Convergence of Voice and Data

1.4 Enterprise PBX

1.5 Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Standard

1.6 SIP Application Server



2. SIP Based IP PBX Market Shares and Market Forecasts

2.1 SIP Based IP PBX Market Driving Forces

2.2 SIP PBX Market Shares

2.3 SIP PBX Forecast

2.4 SIP Based IP PBX Pricing

2.5 SIP Based IP PBX Regional Analysis



3. SIP Based IP PBX Product Description

3.1 Avaya

3.2 BT / Avaya IP PBX Cloud

3.3 Equinix / Avaya Cloud SIP Communications

3.4 Cisco

3.5 AT&T

3.6 NEC

3.7 Mitel

3.8 Microsoft SfBS Premises-Based Version of Skype

3.9 RingCentral Phone System in the Cloud

3.10 8x8 Global Cloud Communications

3.11 Ericsson Multimedia Telephony Application Server



4. SIP Based IP PBX Research and Technology

4.1 NFV

4.2 Scale: Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Containers



5. SIP Based IP PBX Company Profiles

5.1 8x8

5.2 AT&T

5.3 Avaya

5.4 Brekeke Software

5.5 Broadsoft

5.6 BT / Avaya IP PBX Cloud

5.7 Ciena / BluePlanet

5.8 Cisco Systems

5.9 Equinix / Avaya Cloud SIP Communications

5.10 Ericsson

5.11 Fonality

5.12 Huawei

5.13 Microsoft

5.14 Mitel

5.15 NEC

5.16 NetSapiens

5.17 RingCentral Next-Gen Competitor

5.18 Shoretel

5.19 Vonage

5.20 West Corporation

5.21 ZyXEL

5.22 List of Companies



6. Research Methodology



