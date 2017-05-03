PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Succession of Chairman

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 3 May 2017

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc

(THE "COMPANY")

Re: Succession of Chairman

Further to the approval of the Central Bank of Ireland, the Directors of the Company wish to announce that Mr. Graeme Proudfoot, existing Non-Executive Director of the Company will succeed Ms. Leslie Schmidt as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Ms. Schmidt will remain on the Board of Directors to provide stability and continuity through a period of significant change for the Board of the Company and to support the Chair succession process.

