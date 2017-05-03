Sixth game planned for United this summer

game to take place in Norway

United previously faced Valerenga in 2012

(NYSE:MANU) Manchester United will travel to Norway this summer as part of the Club's Tour 2017, presented by Aon.

United will head to Oslo where they will face Norwegian club Valerenga IF at the Ullevaal Stadium on Sunday 30 July, kick-off 7.00pm (local time).

Before the short trip to Scandinavia, Jose Mourinho's men will head to the USA to face MLS sides LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, before competing in the International Champions Cup with games against Manchester City and Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Commenting on the Club's summer plans, Manchester United's Executive Vice Chairman, Ed Woodward, said: "The team will have access to top class facilities and the number of games this summer ensures that the manager and squad have the best opportunity to prepare for the coming season.

"Playing games across a number of locations gives our unrivalled fans the opportunity to watch the team play, with the club being fortunate to have such fantastic support right across the world."

Dag Erik Aspaas, CEO of Aon Norway, said: "We welcome Manchester United to Norway as part of Tour 2017. Every day, in Norway and around the world, Aon works with organizations to empower results by reducing volatility and finding opportunities to improve performance. We are proud to support the Club on their journey to greatness."

Ticket details for the match at the 28,000 seater Ullevaal Stadium will be announced in due course, with a full schedule of the Club's pre-season plans online at www.manutd.com/Tour2017

