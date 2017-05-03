NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Light Reading's (http://www.lightreading.com) first-ever SD-WAN Strategies for Success Power Conference (https://tmt.knect365.com/sd-wan), set for June 6 in Dallas, lays out the opportunity of the booming SD-WAN market and gives key industry thought leaders a chance to demonstrate both the market potential of SD-WANs and the best technology and business plan approaches.

Initially launched as an appliance-based offering with the potential to cannibalize existing MPLS-WAN revenues, software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) has rapidly become a managed-services offering, one which any provider hoping to serve the business market must have in its portfolio.

Light Reading's SD-WAN Strategies for Success event covers the key benefits of SD-WANs for enterprises and the added value of a managed service approach, how network operators can capitalize on the immediate opportunity for SD-WANs while continuing their virtualization journey, the role of orchestration in enabling SD-WANs, the longer-term strategic potential of SD-WANs, how SD-WANs fit into a broader move toward greater user control of services and the move to on-demand services and more.

Featured speakers at the event include:

Rick Hubbard, Senior Vice President, Networking Product Management, AT&T Business Solutions

Paul Ruelas, Director, Network Products, Masergy Communications

Jim Sabey, Head, USA BT Connect & Compute Sales Specialists at BT Americas

Amir Khan, Co-Founder & President, Viptela

Kelly Ahuja, CEO & President, Versa Networks

Shawn Hakl, Vice President, Product & New Business Innovation, Verizon

Ken Kiser, Vice President, Telecom Strategy, Arista





"SD-WANs have emerged as a must-have offering for telecom service providers as their business customers look for flexible, cost effective and secure ways to connect to cloud services over existing broadband networks," said Jim Hodges, principal analyst of cloud and security for Heavy Reading, who will be speaking at the event. "With top notch keynotes and panelists, SD-WAN Strategies for Success delivers the knowledge that service provider decision-makers need to effectively deliver SD-WAN services."

SD-WAN Strategies for Success is sponsored by Platinum Sponsor Versa Networks and Gold Sponsors ADVA Optical Networking, Arista and Viptela Networks.

