ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- ADP® ranked #17 on the 2017 DiversityInc® Top 50 Companies for Diversity® list, marking the eighth consecutive year the human capital management company was named to this list.

Many of the ADP diversity and inclusion efforts are driven through the company's various Business Resource Groups. These groups focus on a variety of areas including advocating for women in technology, creating products that embrace and reflect the diverse workforces of ADP's clients, and fostering a work environment where all associates can flourish. Additionally, ADP has Local Engagement and Diversity Committees throughout the U.S. to help execute its diversity and inclusion priorities. The company also sponsors several high-profile conferences and client events that connect its focus on diversity to the business.

"From our solutions, to our teams and clients, diversity is central to every aspect of our business," said Rita Mitjans, Chief Diversity and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, ADP. "I'm proud of the work our Business Resource Groups do on a daily basis to engage associates across ADP and connect the importance of diversity to our business success."

The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity evaluates companies within the context of their own industries based on corporate survey submissions. The list includes companies from a wide range of industry categories whose talent pipeline, talent development, leadership and procurement practices best demonstrate a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"ADP's commitment to diversity and inclusion runs from the bottom up and the top down -- it's part of who we are at ADP," said Carlos Rodriguez, President and CEO, ADP. "Our associates play an active role in advancing diversity and inclusion, and our leadership is accountable for accelerating that work and measuring its impact and success."

Any company with over 1,000 U.S.-based employees is eligible to enter the DiversityInc Top 50, and there is no cost to compete. DiversityInc's extensive annual survey yields an empirically driven ranking based on recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity. This year's competition was improved by new survey questions, increased emphasis on fairness over chasing numbers and more sophisticated analysis from DiversityInc's data scientists.

"There are simply not enough qualified people to hire. A company's ability to find the best and brightest, advance and retain them equitably is a decisive competitive advantage," notes Luke Visconti, founder and CEO of DiversityInc. "The DiversityInc Top 50 have a decisive metrics-evidenced ability to treat people more fairly than other large companies. They also have a greater-than-average return for their shareholders."

