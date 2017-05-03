SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Arcadia Data, provider of the first native visual analytics software that runs within modern data platforms, has announced that several members of the company's leadership team will be speaking at a number of upcoming events in the U.S. and abroad, spanning the big data industry, as well as vertical industry events around cybersecurity and financial services. Arcadia Data will participate in panels at the events to discuss visualization and advanced analytics solutions for today's big data challenges.

FIMA US 2017, Boston, MA

Booth: 29

When: Tuesday May 9, 2017 | 2:55 PM

What: Shant Hovsepian, chief technology officer and co-founder of Arcadia Data will be conducting a panel discussion, "Gearing Up to Offer Data and Analytics as a Service to Drive Value." Given the instruments of data quality, analytics are becoming more valuable. This panel will address where the information is coming from, what good analytics look like and how to pick or level up services.

When: Tuesday May 9, 2017 | 2:55 PM

What: Paul Lashmet, practice lead and advisor for financial services at Arcadia Data, will be participating in a panel discussion, "A Regulatory Compliance Readiness, Supporting Risk and Audit Efforts: From Liquidity Risk Management to MiFID II, Preparing for the Next Wave of Regulatory Change and Accelerating Compliance." With a wave of new domestic and European rules to be implemented in 2018, Lashmet will discuss how regulatory policies affect business processes and how to enable cross functional collaboration to balance cost and effectiveness of programs, changes with the ISN and risk reporting.

Watch this video for a preview of how visual analytics enable cross functional collaboration between risk, finance and the front desk to test and evaluate strategies that affect capital charges. Additional details on how Arcadia Data provides visual analytics for financial services can be found here.

Data Summit, New York, NY

When: May 17, 2017 | 11:45 AM - 12:30 PM

What: As part of the speaker-lead series on analytics and applications, Shant Hovsepian will be giving a talk titled, "Enabling The Real-Time Enterprises: Four Ways to Scale Interactive Analytics and BI for Real-Time Insights." The discussion will address the growing dependence on data analytics and how the deliverance of real-time data insights are invaluable for business agility.

Discount Code: VIPARC

Strata Data Conference, London, U.K.

Booth: K109

When: May 22-25, 2017

What: Strata Data Conference is the premiere conference in the U.K. to learn and network with innovators and leaders in big data from around the world. One of the largest conferences of its kind, Strata Data Conference focuses on how data can be used to shape critical decisions across disciplines and industries, from finance and smart cities, to retail and government.

Discount Code: Arcadia20

Dataworks Summit, San Jose, CA

When: June 13-15, 2017

When: DataWorks Summit is the industry's premier big data community event. Industry experts will teach attendees about how open source technologies enable users to leverage data, on premise and in the cloud, to drive predictive analytics, distributed deep-learning and artificial intelligence.

Discount Code: MSPO20

