Chef Nobu Awarded, GQ Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award received at the 2017 British GQ Food & Drink Awards. This inspiring accolade comes 23-years since opening the first Nobu restaurant in a New York.

The inspiration for the first Nobu restaurant remains at the core of the group today; the focus on exceptional quality, great service, charismatic design, and a heartfelt and passionate desire to deliver memorable experiences to our guests. The original goal was to create a great place in New York to enjoy great food with friends, and not what the group has evolved into today; a game changer in the hospitality and restaurant industry.

Chef Nobu, Robert DeNiro and Meir Teper have remained the closest of friends and partners since Nobu was crafted. In 2015, the shareholders welcomed James Packer as partner and collaborative visionary for the next decades.

The partners have travelled the world over which has deeply influenced their lives and fueled their careers as artists, restaurateurs, and entrepreneurs. It was this experience that set the foundation of creating Nobu Hotels and Residences in 2009. Developing the hospitality platform has been the vision to craft the unique chemistry and perfect balance of luxury, fun, craft and theater.

Nobu has now grown into a global hospitality and restaurant empire across 5 continents with 32 restaurants and 12 hotels. The hotel collection includes Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, Nobu Hotel City of Dreams and this year has seen the opening the Nobu Hotel Miami Beach and Nobu Ryokan Malibu. More hotels will open this year and next in Ibiza, London, Marbella, Riyadh followed by Chicago, Los Cabos, Toronto, and Bahrain.

Meeting and events experiences within Nobu Hotels and restaurants have established unique corporate, group and social event programming. Whether a celebrity is throwing her birthday at the Nobu Villa in Las Vegas, to hosting financial, pharmaceutical groups and headliner music concerts and events at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, our teams continue to strive to deliver bespoke and memorable VIP experiences for our guests.