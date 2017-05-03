Spinnaker Support Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2017 American Business Awards(SM)

DENVER, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Spinnaker Support, the industry's fastest growing provider of third-party maintenance, managed services, and consulting for organizations that run SAP or Oracle, was named the winner of the Gold Stevie® Award for the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 15th Annual American Business Awards today.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 20.

"Our world-class SAP and Oracle customer service departments have yet again been honored with a highly prestigious award," stated Matt Stava, CEO of Spinnaker Support. "In each Stevie Awards competition, the top scoring qualifying entry in each category receives a Gold Stevie® Award. This distinction validates our business model, ISO 9001:2015-certified customer engagement and support delivery processes, world-class software engineers, and our groundbreaking set of high-value service offerings. In large part, we earned this award based on the high satisfaction and loyalty of our nearly 900 worldwide customers - who are the most important judges of customer service quality."

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a range of categories. More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at http://stevieawards.com/ABA.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is the world's fastest growing and most trusted provider of third-party support, managed services, and consulting for enterprises that run SAP and Oracle software in almost 100 countries.

Customers who switch to Spinnaker Support's ISO 9001:2015 third-party support model gain significantly better SAP and Oracle application support for a fraction of the price. Third-party support includes bug fixes (including all customizations), global tax and regulatory updates, and general inquiries and advisory support.

Tailored application and technical managed services delivering specialized system administration, performance tuning, and troubleshooting skills to dive deeper into a customer's operations and address a broader array of their issues.

Strategic consulting projects specifically targeting the continuous improvement and development of Oracle and SAP enterprise applications and surrounding technologies.

Spinnaker Support's blend of services from a single vendor span SAP, BusinessObjects, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, and more. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit www.spinnakersupport.com, call 877-476-0576 in the U.S./Canada or +44 (0)20 8242 1785 internationally. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Google+.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

