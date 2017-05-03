Siklu Appoints Eyal Assa as New CEO

FORT LEE, New Jersey, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu, the market leader in millimeter wave radios, has announced today the appointment of Eyal Assa as new CEO of the company. Mr. Assa is a veteran executive with over 20 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/507399/Siklu_CEO_Eyal_Assa.jpg

Siklu is a strong participant in the fast growing 5G fixed wireless access market, which will rely to a great extent on the millimeter wave spectrum. 5G fixed wireless access is a major telecommunications infrastructure upgrade and the first step on the way to ubiquitous 5G speeds. Assa's extensive experience heading growth in the telecommunications market makes him uniquely qualified to lead Siklu in the growing market for millimeter wave solutions. "Eyal understands what drives success in the telecom industry, and I'm confident that with his leadership we'll play a significant part in the 5G fixed wireless ecosystem," said Izik Kirshenbaum, Siklu's Co-Founder and Chairman.

Mr. Assa most recently held the positions of VP Customer Business Executive and VP Global Sales at Amdocs. Prior to that he held leadership positions at Ceragon, including EVP & General Manager of their Long Haul business unit, COO Sales and VP OEM and Business Development. Prior to Ceragon, Mr. Assa served as VP R&D of Seabridge.

"In Siklu I've met an innovative and highly competent team that has consistently delivered cutting edge millimeter wave wireless solutions that have captured a leading market position," says Eyal Assa, the incoming CEO. "The opportunity that lies ahead is huge and I'm honored to join the leadership team in driving the company forward."

"We are happy to have Eyal join the team at Siklu," said Adi Gan, Board Member and General Partner at Evergreen Venture Partners, "We believe Eyal will accelerate the innovation and execution needed in the face of growing demand for millimeter wave spectrum solutions, and ultimately fuel the company's success".

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit fiber-like wireless connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, its wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide gigabit services, 5G fixed wireless and in safe city and smart city projects. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance world-wide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, the price-competitive radios have proved to be ideal for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, fiber-like and future-proof connectivity. www.siklu.com.

