IPC to Collaborate with Chartwell Telecom to Accelerate Expansion in Central and Eastern Europe

LONDON, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, today announced a collaboration with Chartwell Telecom that will strengthen IPC's presence in key growth markets of Central and Eastern Europe and support its overall strategic global expansion. The collaboration will leverage Chartwell's highly visible presence in the region and offer IPC clients superior local customer support, project management, service monitoring and professional services. The initiative is part of a wide-ranging investment program IPC is making in important markets. The announcement follows recent news of IPC's enhanced capabilities in Russia as well as an important leadership role with the World Exchange Congress in Hungary.

"We are delighted to work with IPC and provide Central and Eastern European market participants with reliable and secure access to counterparties and trade lifecycle services through one of the world's largest and most diverse financial ecosystems," said Mark Zelman, Managing Director, Chartwell Telecom. "Our collaboration aims to deliver significant benefits to firms in the region including the ability to source liquidity, manage risk and hedge in the global financial markets."

"The Central and Eastern European markets have been witnessing increased trading of liquid financial instruments such as stocks, bonds, ETFs and derivatives as well as rapid growth in pension and insurance assets," said David Brown, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Financial Markets Network, IPC. "The market is poised for growth and we are thrilled to work with Chartwell Telecom to expand our footprint in the region and provide market participants with cutting-edge communications and connectivity solutions."

The IPC Financial Markets Network portfolio includes Connexus Extranet, Connexus Ethernet, Connexus WAN, Connexus Voice and Trader Voice services. IPC's Financial Markets Network interconnects global financial centers and allows access to more than 6,000 market participant locations across 700 cities in more than 60 countries. Market participants interested in speaking to IPC's subject matter experts can schedule a meeting with us or email us. We also encourage you to follow us on Twitter @IPC_Systems_Inc or LinkedIn.

About Chartwell Telecom

Chartwell Telecom is a value-added telecommunications service integrator, creating coherent "turn-key" basis solutions to enable enterprises to communicate across international private networks and have access to international services. In particular, Chartwell specializes in providing services to those enterprises requiring cost-effective communications with and within the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, Ukraine and CIS countries, with capabilities developing in other European countries through its partners. http://www.chartwelltelecom.com

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader that powers financial markets globally. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With customers first and always, we collaborate with each to understand their individual needs to help make them secure, productive and compliant within our connected community. Through service excellence, long-developed expertise and a focus on innovation and community, we provide agile and efficient ways for our customers to accelerate their ability to adapt to the ever-changing requirements for advanced networks, compliance and collaboration with all counterparties across the financial markets.www.ipc.com

