VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- AYDON INCOME PROPERTIES, INC. (CSE: AYD)(CSE: AYD.CN)(CNSX: AYD) announces that effective April 28th, 2017, David B Jackson resigned from his position as President, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and a director of the Company.

Effective immediately, Vid Wadhwani will assume the role of President & CEO and will also continue to serve as Chairman of the Board. David C Carkeek has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and will also continue to be responsible for day to day management of the Company's real estate acquisitions and operations.

About Aydon Income Properties, Inc.:

Aydon Income Properties Inc. is a real estate investment & development company targeting under-valued and compelling real estate investment opportunities in select areas of the United States and Canada with the goal of securing high cash flow and capital appreciation for its shareholders and investors. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.aydonproperties.com.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Vid Wadhwani, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statement:

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information effects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory and shareholder approvals, the execution of definitive documentation and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Aydon Income Properties, Inc.

1.855.322.7771



