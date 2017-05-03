Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-03 15:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVL Technology, a company that invests in information technology businesses, has signed the Amendment of the Services Agreement with AB SEB bank, according to the decision made on the General Shareholders Meeting dated 27 April 2017.



The Amendment of the Services Agreement takes effect from 3 May 2017.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Kazimieras Tonkunas INVL Technology Managing Partner e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt