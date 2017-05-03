Traackr: Traackr Introduces I3; Quantifies Business Value of Influencer Relationships with Industry-First Integrated Influencer Intelligence

Innovative technology enables accurate performance reporting for influencer marketing (http://www.traackr.com/) programs by surfacing engagement data across an influencer's entire content footprint and benchmarking brand initiatives.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traackr (http://www.traackr.com/), the enterprise influencer relationship management (http://www.traackr.com/product) software provider, today unveils I3, its powerful integrated influencer intelligence technology that enables brands to quantify the value of influencer relationships on their business, and benchmark their influencer programs in the marketplace.

Traditionally marketers have been severely limited in their ability to correlate influencer activity with strategic objectives. Traackr's I3 works by aggregating vast amounts of influencer content across all major platforms and layering rich engagement data over influencer activity showing how an influencer's audience interacts with their content.

"Our mission is to enable deeper relationships between brands and influencers," says Pierre-Loic Assayag, CEO, Traackr. "With the introduction of I3, our customers can now quantify the value of such relationships and make intelligent, data-driven decisions on where to allocate more resources."

In the past, marketers have relied on metrics like influencer audience size to determine the value of relationships, which often leads to false positives. This means brands may partner with influencers who have broad reach, but fail to inspire their audience to take action. Traackr's new analytics module, powered by I3, reveals the actual results an influencer generates with all of their content, no matter if it is sponsored by the brand or organically produced.

"We rely on the voice of our influencers to bring Travelocity's mission to life and relate to our customers," says Laura Cleary, Senior Social Media Manager, Travelocity. "Traackr's influencer intelligence is game changing because we can now show the business value of an influencer by understanding how an influencer's audience responds to their travel-related content."

Traackr's new analytics allow marketers to benchmark their brand in the marketplace and define a baseline to measure progress. It's easy to see which strategies, platforms, content and influencers yield better results when talking about different brands, or topics.

With these insights so easily accessible, influencer marketers are empowered to:

Decide which types of content and platforms are worth their time and investment by analyzing influencer engagement across all channels

Understand who competitors are working with and how their influencer activations are performing

Compare the impact of paid versus organic influencer mentions and derive contextual insights for future influencer activations

The new analytics, powered by I3, are live for all Traackr customers today and are available to enterprises as part of Traackr's Professional Package. To learn more, visit www.traackr.com (http://www.traackr.com/).

About Traackr

Traackr builds IRM technology that enables brands to effectively manage, measure and scale influencer strategies, while maintaining authenticity. This gives CMOs and their teams the ability to align influencers along the customer journey, impacting buying decisions at each moment-of-truth with trustworthy touch points. Traackr's SaaS platform powers leading influencer programs for B2B and B2C global enterprises such as L'Oréal, The Coca Cola Company, Samsung, Microsoft, Intel, SAP, Orange, USAA, Merck, Roche and Capital One. Traackr is an international company with offices in San Francisco, Boston, New York, Paris and London, conducting business in 11 languages and customers in 38 countries.