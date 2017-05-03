Despite a challenging financial environment, NRG continues its solar expansion, including an increasing presence in community solar.

During his presentation at the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Future of Energy conference, BNEF Founder Michael Liebreich quipped that there is "no alternative energy, and no alternative facts". As such, the business of wind and solar is increasingly the business of energy.

Nowhere is this more true than at power giant NRG, which under the leadership of former CEO David Crane became one of the first large U.S. power companies to heavily invest in renewable energy.

During the first quarter of 2017, NRG showed continued investment into solar despite a multitude of challenges both in its renewable division and conventional power business. The company's Renewables division put only 21 MW of solar online, but contracted 204 MW of solar projects, bringing its solar backlog to 546 MW.

NRG currently has 220 MW of solar under construction, including 101 MW of utility-scale solar in Texas and Hawaii, and 119 MW of community solar and distributed generation in nine states. NRG additionally added 302 MW to its utility-scale and DG solar pipeline, which now stands ...

