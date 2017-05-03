

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Company (NYT) reported that its net income attributable to common stockholders for the first-quarter 2017 was $13.18 million or $0.08 per share compared to a loss of $8.27 million or $0.05 per share in the prior year.



In the Wednesday's Pre-Market trade, NYT is currently trading at $14.80, up $0.53 or 3.68%.



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.11 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $0.10 in the first quarter of 2016. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Mark Thompson, president and chief executive officer, The New York Times Company, said, 'These results show the current strength and future potential of our digital strategy not just to reach a large audience, but also to deliver substantial revenue. We added an astonishing 308,000 net digital news subscriptions, making Q1 the single best quarter for subscriber growth in our history.'



Operating profit rose to $29.0 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $27.9 million in the same period of 2016, with higher costs more than offset by a growth in overall revenue, principally driven by very strong digital revenues. Adjusted operating profit was $52.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared with $51.5 million in the first quarter of 2016.



Total revenues for the first quarter of 2017 increased 5.1 percent to $398.8 million from $379.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. Circulation revenues increased 11.2 percent, while advertising revenues declined 6.9 percent and other revenues increased 20.9 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $381.96 million for the quarter.



Total circulation revenues in the second quarter of 2017 are expected to increase at a rate similar to that of the first quarter of 2017. Growth in the number of paid digital-only subscriptions to our news products in the second quarter of 2017 is expected to be slower than the prior two quarters.



Total advertising revenues in the second quarter of 2017 are expected to decrease in the low- to mid-single digits compared to the second quarter of 2016.



Operating costs and adjusted operating costs are expected to increase in the mid-single digits in the second quarter of 2017 compared with the second quarter of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX